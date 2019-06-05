Study compares different strategies for treating insomnia

New research indicates that for treating insomnia, stimulus control therapy (which reassociates the bed with sleepiness instead of arousal) and sleep restriction therapy are effective, and it is best to use them individually rather than together.

The Worldviews on Evidence-Based Nursing study, which included 517 individuals with chronic insomnia, also found that a strategy focused only on sleep education and hygiene was minimally effective.

"Additional research is needed to further examine the effects of individual and combined therapies," the authors wrote.

###