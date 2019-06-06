News Release 

Leopard coral grouper: Overexploited

Wildlife Conservation Society

IMAGE

IMAGE: Researchers measured the population stock of the commercially valuable leopard coral grouper (Plectropomus leopardus), a species subject to population collapse due to high fishing pressure. view more 

Credit: Dhani

Researchers measured the population stock in Saleh Bay, Indonesia of the commercially valuable leopard coral grouper (Plectropomus leopardus), a species subject to population collapse due to high fishing pressure.

The researchers used yield-per-recruit modeling to evaluate population stock and to estimate a biological reference point finding that the species is in fact over-exploited in Saleh Bay.

To reduce fishing mortality, they recommend limiting the catch size and control on spear gun fishing.

###

