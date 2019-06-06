Taking stock of Indonesia's reef fishes

A research team estimated the natural stock of reef fishes from three regencies in the lesser Sunda-Banda Seascape in Indonesia to fill gaps in knowledge of species composition and biodiversity.

Using an underwater visual census method, the team recorded a total of 176 species belonging to 19 families of economically important reef fishes.

Community structure of target fish in the three regencies is still in a relatively good condition, and there is not much difference in terms of target fish community structure between the three regencies.

