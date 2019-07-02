Arts and medicine: clarifying history, lessons for today from Peter Neubauer's twins study

Bottomline: This Arts and Medicine feature reviews "Three Identical Strangers" and "The Twinning Reaction," two documentaries telling the story of identical twins and triplets adopted as infants into separate families who were unknowing participants in a two-decade nature vs. nurture study of child development beginning in 1960.

###

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.8152)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.