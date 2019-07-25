News Release 

Association between number of thyroidectomies performed by surgeon, complications

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: This observational study examined at what point an increasing number of operations to remove the thyroid performed annually by a surgeon is associated with a lower rate of complications among patients.

Authors: Charles Meltzer, M.D., of the Permanente Medical Group in Santa Rosa, California, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.1752)

