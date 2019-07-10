Arts & Medicine: Video, articles look back at 1978 novel 'The House of God'

Bottom Line: The 1978 novel "The House of God" is a fictional account of the internship experience of Samuel Shem, the pen name of Stephen Bergman, at Beth Israel Hospital in 1973-1974. Funny, angry, honest, and absurd, the book spotlighted the injustices of medical training and the patient care of that era and was pilloried by establishment medicine for years after publication for its razor-sharp version of the truth. This short documentary, produced on the 40th anniversary of the novel's debut, details the book's origins and the people and events that inspired its stories.

