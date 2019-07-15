Association of blood extracellular vesicle biomarkers with Alzheimer's disease

What The Study Did: Blood samples taken over several years from cognitively normal study participants who developed Alzheimer disease were analyzed along with samples from individuals who did not develop the disease to evaluate whether there is an association between neuronal-enriched extracellular vesicle biomarkers (particles shed by all cells and found in blood) and Alzheimer disease.

Authors: Dimitrios Kapogiannis, M.D., of the National Institutes of Health in Baltimore is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.2462)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

