Association of BRCA2 mutations with risk of childhood lymphoma

Bottom Line: This research letter reports on the association of BRCA2 gene mutations and potential risk for pediatric or adolescent lymphoma. The study used whole-genome sequencing data for 1,380 survivors of pediatric or adolescent lymphoma (815 survivors of Hodgkin lymphoma and 565 survivors of non-Hodgkin lymphoma), of which 13 survivors had BRCA2 mutations (five survivors of Hodgkin lymphoma and eight survivors of non-Hodgkin lymphoma). Compared with individuals without cancer, there was a statistically significant association between BRCA2 mutations and risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma but not Hodgkin lymphoma. The findings support including childhood non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the spectrum of cancers associated with BRCA2 mutations.

Authors: Zhaoming Wang, Ph.D., St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.2203)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###