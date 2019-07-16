Associations of physical activity, β-amyloid with cognition, neurodegeneration

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study looked at whether physical activity moderates the association of β-amyloid levels, a biomarker of Alzheimer disease, with cognitive decline and neurodegeneration over time in clinically normal older adults.

Author: Jasmeer P. Chhatwal, M.D., Ph.D., of Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.1879)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

