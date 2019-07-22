Are plant-based eating habits associated with lower diabetes risk?

Bottom Line: This study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) combined the results of nine studies and examined the association between adherence to plant-based eating habits and risk of type 2 diabetes in adults. The analysis included 307,099 adults with 23,544 cases of type 2 diabetes. The authors report higher adherence to plant-based eating habits was associated with lower risk of type 2 diabetes, especially when only healthy plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts, were included in the definition of plant-based. Limitations include that all of the studies analyzed were observational and dietary habits were self-reported.

Authors: Qi Sun, M.D., Sc.D., of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.2195)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

