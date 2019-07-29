Are parent-based sexual health interventions associated with improved adolescent sexual health outcomes?

Bottom Line: This study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) combined the results 31 randomized clinical trials with 12,464 adolescent participants to examine whether parent-based sexual health interventions were associated with three main outcomes: delayed sexual activity, improved condom use and parent-child sexual communication. The findings were generally modest but across the studies there was a significant association of parent-based interventions with improved condom use and parent-child sexual communication but no significant differences for delaying adolescents' sexual activity. The current study has several limitations, including variation in how outcomes were measured in the studies pooled for this analysis.

Author: Laura Widman, Ph.D., of North Carolina State University, Raleigh, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.2324)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###