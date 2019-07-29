Clinical trial in China on acupuncture as added treatment for chronic stable angina

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial with about 400 adults conducted in China investigated acupuncture as an added treatment to antianginal therapies in reducing the frequency of angina attacks in patients with chronic stable angina.

Authors: Fanrong Liang, M.D., of the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Sichuan, China, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.2407)

