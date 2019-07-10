Did food labeling help hospital employees make healthier cafeteria choices?

What The Study Did: This observational study of nearly 5,700 hospital employees who used the workplace cafeteria reports on whether food placement and traffic light labeling (green for healthy, yellow for less healthy and red for least healthy) was associated with a reduction in calories in the food purchased by employees.

Authors: Anne N. Thorndike, M.D., M.P.H., of the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.6789)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 6789?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 071019

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

###