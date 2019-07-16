Does ICU flexible family visitation policy reduce delirium among patients?

Bottom Line: A randomized clinical trial involving patients, family members and clinicians from 36 adult intensive care units in Brazil looked at whether flexible family visitation (up to 12 hours per day) plus family education on ICUs and delirium would reduce the occurrence of delirium compared to standard visitation of up to 4½ hours per day. The study included 1,685 patients. The authors report no significant difference in reducing the occurrence of delirium between flexible and standard visitation. Limitations of the study include that it was restricted to a single country.

Authors: Regis Goulart Rosa, M.D., Ph.D., Hospital Moinhos de Vento, Porto Alegre, Brazil, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.8766)

