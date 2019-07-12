Examining cognitive, motor development of children exposed prenatally to opioids

What The Study Did: Called a systematic review and meta-analysis, this study combined the results of 26 studies to examine the cognitive and motor development of infants and children exposed to opioids prenatally.

Authors: Ju Lee Oei, M.B.B.S., F.R.A.C.P, M.D., of The Royal Hospital for Children in Sydney, Australia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.7025)

