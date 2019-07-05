Estimating gender biases among health care professionals, surgeons

What The Study Did: This study used measures of implicit and explicit biases to assess how health care professionals associated men and women with career and family, and how surgeons associated men and women with surgery and family medicine.

Authors: Arghavan Salles, M.D., Ph.D., of Washington University in St. Louis, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.6545)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

