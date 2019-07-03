Estimates of lost earnings from cancer deaths in US

Bottom Line: Cancer has significant impact on the U.S. economy, in part, because of lost productivity from premature deaths. This analysis estimated lost earnings for individuals ages 16 to 84 who died from cancer in 2015 by using data on cancer deaths, life expectancy and annual earnings. There were an estimated $94.4 billion in lost earnings due to cancer deaths in 2015, with large variation across the states. The study has several limitations including that lost productivity was likely underestimated in this study.

Authors: Farhad Islami, M.D., Ph.D., American Cancer Society, Atlanta, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.1460)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###