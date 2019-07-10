News Release 

Evaluating risk of death, complications in patients with heart failure after ambulatory, noncardiac

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Veterans Affairs data for 355,121 patients undergoing ambulatory, elective, noncardiac surgery were used to compare the risk of death and complications in patients with and without heart failure.

Authors: Sherry M. Wren, M.D., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.2110)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

