Evaluating risk of death, complications in patients with heart failure after ambulatory, noncardiac

What The Study Did: Veterans Affairs data for 355,121 patients undergoing ambulatory, elective, noncardiac surgery were used to compare the risk of death and complications in patients with and without heart failure.

Authors: Sherry M. Wren, M.D., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.2110)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamasurgery/ fullarticle/ 2738041?guestAccessKey= eb207a42-43be-4efd-91ad-407a8787f81f&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 071019

###