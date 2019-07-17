How common is long-term opioid use after job injury?

What The Study Did: This observational study included 46,000 injured workers in Tennessee who weren't taking opioids at the time of their injury and looked at how common long-term opioid use was and what factors were associated with it.
Authors: Zoe Durand, Ph.D., of the Tennessee Department of Health in Nashville, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.7222)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
