Is being born preterm, low-birth weight associated with adult social outcomes?

What The Study Did: This study (called a systematic review and meta-analysis) combined the results of 21 studies to summarize the overall association between being born preterm or low birth weight and later social outcomes as adults, such as ever having a romantic partnership, having sex or becoming a parent, as well as the quality of romantic partnerships and friendships.

###

Authors: Dieter Wolke, Ph.D., of the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.6961)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 6961?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 071219

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.