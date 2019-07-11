News Release 

Is facial cosmetic surgery associated with perception changes for attractiveness, masculinity, personality traits in men?

JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery

What The Study Did: Photographs of 24 men before and after facial cosmetic surgery were part of this survey study to examine whether surgery was associated with perceived changes in attractiveness, masculinity and a variety of personality traits.

Authors: Michael J. Reilly, M.D., of the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamafacial.2019.0463)

