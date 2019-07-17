News Release 

Is intensive treatment to lower lipid levels beneficial to older patients after acute coronary syndrome?

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: In this secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial, researchers examined the association of age with the benefit of intensive treatment to lower lipid levels with a combination therapy of simvastatin and ezetimibe compared to treatment with simvastatin alone after acute coronary syndrome in older patients.

Authors: Richard G. Bach, M.D., of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.2306)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

