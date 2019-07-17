Is intensive treatment to lower lipid levels beneficial to older patients after acute coronary syndrome?

What The Study Did: In this secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial, researchers examined the association of age with the benefit of intensive treatment to lower lipid levels with a combination therapy of simvastatin and ezetimibe compared to treatment with simvastatin alone after acute coronary syndrome in older patients.
Authors: Richard G. Bach, M.D., of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2019.2306)
The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.
