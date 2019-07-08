News Release 

Is nonmedical opioid use by adolescents associated with later risk of heroin use?

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This observational study used data from a survey of behavioral health that included students from 10 Los Angeles-area high schools to examine whether nonmedical prescription opioid use was associated with later risk of heroin use in adolescents.

Author: Adam M. Leventhal, Ph.D., of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.1750)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support and conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

