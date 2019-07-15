News Release 

Is obesity associated with risk of pediatric MS?

JAMA Neurology

What The Study Did: A single-center study of 453 children in Germany with multiple sclerosis (MS) investigated the association of obesity with pediatric MS risk and with the response of first-line therapy in children with MS.

Author: Peter Huppke, M.D., of Georg August University in Göttingen, German, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.1997)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2737283?guestAccessKey=cd137741-3d5c-49dd-a1aa-7b13fdd078bd&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=071519

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.