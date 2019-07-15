Is obesity associated with risk of pediatric MS?

What The Study Did: A single-center study of 453 children in Germany with multiple sclerosis (MS) investigated the association of obesity with pediatric MS risk and with the response of first-line therapy in children with MS.

Author: Peter Huppke, M.D., of Georg August University in Göttingen, German, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.1997)

