Is vitamin A intake associated with reduced risk of common skin cancer?

What The Study Did: Data from two long-term study groups including nearly 125,000 health professionals in the U.S. were used to evaluate the association between intake of vitamin A, through diet and supplementation, and risk of cutaneous squamous cell cancer during a follow-up period of more than 26 years.

Authors: Eunyoung Cho, Sc.D., of Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, is the corresponding author

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.1937)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

