Medical imaging rates during pregnancy

JAMA Network Open

What The Study Did: Researchers looked at rates of medical imaging (CT, MRI, conventional x-rays, angiography, fluoroscopy and nuclear medicine) during pregnancy in this observational study that included nearly 3.5 million pregnant women in the United States and Canada from 1996 to 2016.

Authors: Marilyn L. Kwan, Ph.D., of Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland is the corresponding author.

