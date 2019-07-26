Opioid use after vaginal or cesarean delivery among US women

What The Study Did: This study used national insurance claims data for about 988,000 women to look at the association between an opioid prescription after a vaginal or cesarean delivery and rates of new persistent opioid use among U.S. women.
Authors: Alex F. Peahl, M.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.7863)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
