Opioid use after vaginal or cesarean delivery among US women

What The Study Did: This study used national insurance claims data for about 988,000 women to look at the association between an opioid prescription after a vaginal or cesarean delivery and rates of new persistent opioid use among U.S. women.

Authors: Alex F. Peahl, M.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.7863)

