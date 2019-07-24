News Release 

Private equity-backed acquisitions of dermatology practices

JAMA Dermatology

What The Study Did: This observational study describes the scope of private equity-backed acquisitions of dermatology practices in the United States.

Authors: Arash Mostaghimi, M.D., M.P.A., M.P.H., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and an associate editor of JAMA Dermatology, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.1634)

