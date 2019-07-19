Predicting long-term risk of death from chest X-rays

What The Study Did: Researchers in this study looked at whether a computing system that analyzed data from thousands of chest x-rays of smokers and nonsmokers and developed a risk score could predict long-term risk of death.
Authors: Michael T. Lu, M.D., M.P.H., of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.7416)
