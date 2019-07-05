Risk of cancer among children, young adults with congenital heart disease

What The Study Did:National registry data in Sweden were used in this study that assessed the risk of developing cancer in children and young adults with congenital heart disease compared with healthy people in the general population from birth to age 41.

Authors: Zacharias Mandalenakis, M.D., Ph.D., F.E.S.C., of the University of Gothenburg in Gothenburg, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.6762)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

