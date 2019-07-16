Risk of death before and after state-mandated protocols for sepsis care in New York

What The Study Did: Hospital discharge data was used to examine the association between New York state sepsis regulations and the outcomes of patients hospitalized with sepsis.

Authors: Jeremy M. Kahn, M.D., M.S., of the University of Pittsburgh, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.9021)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editor's note are linked to this news release.