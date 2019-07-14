Study examines association of cognitive reserve accumulated over lifetime with dementia risk

What The Study Did: This study of 1,600 older adults free of dementia at baseline examined whether accumulation over a lifetime of cognitive and social activities was associated with a slower rate of memory loss and a reduced risk of dementia, taking into account brain pathologies.

Authors: Xiuying Qi, Ph.D., and Weili Xu, M.D., Ph.D., of Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, China, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.2455)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media Advisory: This article is being released to coincide with the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. The full study and related articles also being released to coincide with the event are linked to this news release.