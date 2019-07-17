Study estimates contribution of genetic, nongenetic factors to ASD risk

What The Study Did: National registry data from five countries (Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Israel and Western Australia) were used to estimate the contribution of various genetic and nongenetic factors on the risk of autism spectrum disorder in this population-based study.

Authors: Sven Sandin, Ph.D., of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.1411)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.