Study examined short-term treatment of internet, computer game addiction

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial of 143 men tested a short-term treatment for internet and computer game addiction.

Authors: Klaus Wölfling, Ph.D., of the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz in Germany, is the corresponding author

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.1676)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

The full study and podcast are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamapsychiatry/ fullarticle/ 2737418?guestAccessKey= b79a1c2d-8a47-4e35-a357-f19190e47cd1&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 071019

###