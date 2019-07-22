News Release 

Study looks at melatonin use, sleep patterns in school-age kids

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This observational study used a study group of children from the Netherlands to examine how common was the use of melatonin and its association with sleep patterns in school-age children.

Author: Henning Tiemeier, M.D., Ph.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.

