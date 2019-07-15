Study of smokers, former smokers in France examines electronic cigarette use association with smoking reduction, relapse

What The Study Did: An observational study based on a group of smokers and former smokers in France looked at whether electronic cigarette use was associated with changes in the number of cigarettes smoked, with smoking cessation rates among smokers, and with smoking relapse among former smokers.

Authors: Ramchandar Gomajee, M.Sc., of the Sorbonne Université in Paris, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.1483)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.