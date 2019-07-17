Staging β-amyloid pathology with amyloid positron emission tomography

What The Study Did: This multicenter study used in vivo β-amyloid cerebrospinal fluid, a biomarker of Alzheimer disease, and positron emission tomography findings to track progression of Alzheimer disease over six years among study participants.

Authors: Niklas Mattsson, M.D., Ph.D., and Oskar Hansson, M.D., Ph.D., of Lund University in Malmo, Sweden, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.2214)

