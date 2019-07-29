News Release 

Standard vs. intensive blood pressure control to reduce the risk of stroke recurrence

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial and meta-analysis focused on intensive blood pressure control compared with a standard control regimen on the risk of stroke in patients who had had a previous stroke.

Authors: Kazuo Kitagawa, M.D., Ph.D., of the Tokyo Women's Medical University, Shinjukuku, Tokyo, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.2167)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

