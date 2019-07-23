USPSTF recommends screening for hepatitis B virus infection in pregnant women

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in pregnant women at their first prenatal visit. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this statement is a reaffirmation of its 2009 recommendation. Screening for HBV infection during pregnancy identifies infants who are at risk of acquiring this infection from their mothers before or after birth. Children infected with HBV during infancy or childhood are more likely to develop chronic infection.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.9365)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

###