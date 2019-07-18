Identification of autophagy gene regulation mechanism related to dementia and Lou Gehrig's disease

Korea Brain Research Institute (KBRI, President Seo Pan-ghill) announced on July 10 that the international joint research team where Senior Researcher Jeong Yoon-ha and John Hopkins School of Medicine collaborated, found that 'cell autophagy* gene' called ATG7 is related to the onset of frontotemporal dementia and Lou Gehrig's disease.

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.