Mentoring becomes more widely accepted as a part of teacher training methodology

As the authors posit, contemporary pedagogical ideas and approaches cannot fully satisfy the existing graduate requirements because of rapid informatization, intellectualization and technological progress.

According to the existing data, graduates have to acquire over a half of their professional skills after leaving their institutions. Their employers need to offer advanced training to them, and mentoring is one of the optimal ways to do that.

A young teacher can hone his professional craft and skills, learn about the traditions, values and norms of his new workplace, whereas her mentor can also improve professional qualities and teaching aptitude.

The co-authors mention the regulatory norms and principles which serve as the basis for mentoring in Russia today. Mentoring is mostly multi-professional in nature today, so interns can seek help from mentors of different qualifications. Tradition and innovation are also important in this regard, making young professionals grounded in history but also open to new technologies and content.

In international practices, there are various forms of experience transfer, such as mentoring, coaching, e-coaching, tutoring, shadowing, and supervision. Among the most widely used forms are buddying, business simulation, and storytelling.

Researchers conclude that mentoring is more and more pertinent because of constant socioeconomic and political change, which means that employees must be mobile, teamwork-oriented and be ready for nonstandard work situations.

