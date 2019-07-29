Current challenges and next steps in treating pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome

New Rochelle, NY, July 26, 2019--A new review of Pediatric Acute Respiratory Distress Syn-drome (PARDS) highlights the lack of data available for standard treatment approaches and adjunctive therapies, leading to significant variability in patient management. This compre-hensive review article, which also identifies a great need for studies to generate outcomes data in pediatric patients with ARDS, is published in Pediatric Allergy, Immunology, and Pulmonology, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text open access article on the Pediatric Allergy, Immunology, and Pulmonology website.

In "The Current State of Pediatric Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome" coauthors Kirsten E. Orloff, MD, David A. Turner, MD, FCCM, FCCP, and Kyle J. Rehder, MD, FCCM, FCCP, Duke Children's Hospital, Durham, NC, present the physiologic basis of PARDS and describe the unique pediatric definition of the disorder and what puts a child at risk. The au-thors provide a thorough discussion of the current best practice strategies, including lung protective strategies as well as adjunctive options for these critically ill children. In the sec-tion entitled "Next Steps," they call for more high-quality data to support the effectiveness of potential treatments, studies that focus on pediatric patients with severe PARDS, and out-comes data in pediatric survivors of ARDS that would assess its effects on lung function, quality of life, and neurocognitive functioning.

"Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) presents unique challenges in the pediatric age group and carries a mortality risk of approximately 24%. While this is both lower than the mortality risk for ARDS in adults and is decreasing over time in children, it continues to be a formidable problem. Accounting for up to 10% of all pediatric ICU admissions, PARDS confronts pediatric intensivists with the difficult task of identifying early signs of acute lung injury and selecting the best possible strategies for each individual child on a regular basis. This review provides a concise overview of best practice strategies to combat acute respiratory distress syndrome in children affected by this serious and potentially deadly condition," says Pediatric Allergy, Immunology, and Pulmonology Editor-in-Chief Mary Cataletto, MD, Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Stony Brook University School of Medicine.

