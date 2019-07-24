Hospital-acquired C. diff associated with substantial costs

July 24, 2019 (Arlington, VA) -- Below is a summary of a study published online today in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. This article will be freely available for a limited time. SHEA members have full access to all ICHE articles through the online portal.

Title: Attributable Costs and Length of Stay of Hospital-Acquired Clostridioides difficile: A population-based matched cohort study in Alberta, Canada

Conclusions: In this population-based, propensity score matched analysis using micro-costing data, researchers determined HA-CDI is associated with substantial attributable cost.

Background: Clostridioides difficile CDI places a significant economic burden on the healthcare system. In this study, we used a population-54 based dataset of over two million patients and a rigorous propensity score-based design and micro-costing data to determine the attributable cost and length of stay of HA-CDI among adult inpatients in Alberta, Canada.

