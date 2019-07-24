Multiple concurrent central lines increases risk for bloodstream infection

July 24, 2019 (Arlington, VA) -- Below is a summary of a study published online today in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. This article will be freely available for a limited time. SHEA members have full access to all ICHE articles through the online portal.

Title: Impact of Multiple Concurrent Central Lines on Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection Rates

Conclusions: Using the number of central lines as the denominator decreased CLABSI rates in ICUs by 25%. Presence of multiple concurrent central lines may be a marker of severity of illness. The risk of CLABSI per lumen of a central line is similar in ICUs compared to wards.

Background: The current methodology for calculating central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) rates, used for pay-for-performance measures, does not account for multiple concurrent central lines. This study compared CLABSI rates using standard National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) denominators to rates accounting for multiple concurrent central lines and determine the impact of multiple lines on mortality.

