Patients want physicians more involved in their health outside of the doctor's office

WHAT: A webinar to release new findings from a nationwide survey of physicians and consumers conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Samueli Integrative Health Programs that explores the following topics:

How consumers and physicians define self-care.

Whether physicians agree that self-care is a critical component of their patients' health.

The disconnect between what physicians and their patients say they want to discuss regarding self-care as part of the doctor-patient visit.

How Americans view and prioritize self-care within their day-to-day lives, and what they do to practice self-care.

Barriers for Americans and physicians to practice self-care.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET

WHO: Wayne B. Jonas, MD, executive director of Samueli Integrative Health Programs and Doug Cavarocchi, deputy director of Samueli Integrative Health Programs

RSVP: Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https:/ / attendee. gotowebinar. com/ register/ 2814823833833651979

Members of the media interested in receiving the embargoed news release should contact Kathleen Petty at kpetty@thereisgroup.com or (202) 868-4013. The news release is embargoed until July 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

BACKGROUND: Chronic diseases are the the leading cause of death and disability in America and a leading driver of healthcare costs. Multiple studies show that behaviors such as smoking cessation, moderate alcohol use, healthy diet, regular exercise, and the social and emotional management of stress can prevent and even treat 70 percent of chronic disease. Thus, these self-care approaches are the cornerstone of health and good medicine. While a vast majority of physicians say self-care should be considered an essential part of a patient's overall health, it's not being discussed in the doctor's office and Americans aren't prioritizing it. In fact, there seems to be a miscommunication between physicians and their patients around discussions of self-care during patient visits - leaving this critical component of health unaddressed and chronic disease mismanaged.

About Samueli Integrative Health Programs

Samueli Integrative Health Programs is dedicated to the promotion of personal health and wellbeing with the support of health teams dedicated to all proven approaches, including conventional, complementary and self-care. Dr. Wayne Jonas, the former director of the NIH Office of Alternative Medicine and the former director of a World Health Organization Center for Traditional Medicine, is clinical professor of Family Medicine at the Uniformed Services University and at Georgetown University School of Medicine.