Active sexual life may benefit men with early Parkinson's disease

New research published in the European Journal of Neurology indicates that an active sexual life is linked with lower disability and better quality of life in men with early Parkinson's disease.

The analysis included a subgroup of 355 patients from the PRIAMO (PaRkinson dIseAse non MOtor symptoms) study, who were followed for two years.

The findings should prompt specialists who treat patients with Parkinson's disease to periodically inquiry about their patients' sexual life. Additional studies are needed to confirm the study's findings in men and to explore whether such a relationship occurs in women with Parkinson's disease.

