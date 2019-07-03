A review of published studies found that estimates for the global prevalence of erectile dysfunction vary widely, ranging from 3% to 76.5%. The findings are published in BJU International.

The variation may reflect differences in study population ages and different definitions and assessment methods of erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction was linked with increased risks of cardiovascular disease, dementia, and early death.

The authors noted that early detection of erectile dysfunction may help improve quality of life in affected men, and also indicate when interventions may be warranted to prevent cardiovascular disease and early death. "Due to the sensitive nature of the topic, physicians should consider screening for erectile dysfunction in at-risk patients, as information may not be volunteered," they wrote.

