High-intensity step training boosts stroke survivors' walking skills

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2019 -- High-intensity step training that mimics real-world conditions may better improve walking ability in stroke survivors compared to traditional, low-impact training, according to new research published in the American Heart Association's journal Stroke.

"People who suffer strokes often have difficulty walking and impaired balance. Rehabilitation after a stroke traditionally focuses on patients practicing low-intensity walking, usually only in a forward direction, which does not provide enough of a challenge to the nervous system to enable patients to negotiate real-world situations, such as uneven surfaces, stairs or changing direction," said study author T. George Hornby, Ph.D., professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. "Our study suggests that stroke patients can perform higher intensity walking exercises and more difficult tasks than previously thought possible. We need to move beyond traditional, low-intensity rehabilitation to challenge the nervous and cardiovascular systems so patients can improve function and perform better in the real world."

Researchers evaluated 90 people, 18- to 85-years-old with weakness on one side of the body who had survived a stroke at least six months prior.

Participants received training of either high-intensity stepping performing variable, difficult tasks; high-intensity stepping performing only forward walking; or low-intensity stepping of variable tasks. Variable tasks included walking on uneven surfaces, up inclines and stairs, over randomly placed obstacles on a treadmill and across a balance beam.

The researchers found:

Survivors in both the high-intensity, variable training and high-intensity, forward walking groups walked faster and farther than the low-intensity, variable training group.

For all walking outcomes, 57% to 80% of participants in the high-intensity groups had important clinical gains, while only 9% to 31% of participants did so following low-intensity training.

High-intensity variable training also resulted in improved dynamic balance while walking and improved balance confidence.

Hornby noted that no serious adverse events occurred during the training sessions, suggesting stroke survivors can be pushed to higher intensity walking with more variable tasks during rehabilitation.

"Rehabilitation that allows walking practice without challenging the nervous system doesn't do enough to make a statistical or clinically significant difference in a patient's recovery after a stroke," Hornby said. "We found that when stroke patients are pushed harder, they see greater changes in less time, which translates into more efficient rehabilitation services and improved mobility."

Ultimately, their goal is to incorporate high-intensity variable step training into regular clinical rehabilitation protocols.

The study was small compared to larger, multicenter clinical trials. Hornby said the next step would be to test high-intensity, variable step training in larger patient populations in a large, multicenter clinical trial.

###

Co-authors are Christopher E. Henderson, Ph.D.; Abbey Plawecki, D.P.T.; Emily Lucas, B.S.; Jennifer Lotter, D.P.T.; Molly Holthus, D.P.T.; Gabrielle Brazg, D.P.T.; Meghan Fahey, D.P.T.; Jane Woodward, D.P.T.; Marzieh Ardestani, Ph.D.; and Elliot J. Roth, M.D. Authors report no disclosures.

The National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke funded the study.

Additional Resources:

Available multimedia is on right column of release link - https:/ / newsroom. heart. org/ news/ high-intensity-step-training-boosts-stroke-survivors-walking-skills?preview= 73fef61758c7e27addedd648b99eca67

After Aug. 22, view the manuscript online.

Many stroke survivors don't receive timely rehab

Exercise can significantly improve brain function after stroke

American Stroke Association Policy Statement: New recommendations for stroke systems of care to improve patient outcomes

Follow AHA/ASA news on Twitter @HeartNews

Statements and conclusions of study authors published in American Heart Association scientific journals are solely those of the study authors and do not necessarily reflect the Association's policy or position. The Association makes no representation or guarantee as to their accuracy or reliability. The Association receives funding primarily from individuals; foundations and corporations (including pharmaceutical, device manufacturers and other companies) also make donations and fund specific Association programs and events. The Association has strict policies to prevent these relationships from influencing the science content. Revenues from pharmaceutical and device corporations and health insurance providers are available at https:/ / www. heart. org/ en/ about-us/ aha-financial-information

About the American Stroke Association

The American Stroke Association is devoted to saving people from stroke -- the No. 2 cause of death in the world and a leading cause of serious disability. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat stroke. The Dallas-based association officially launched in 1998 as a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-888-4STROKE or visit StrokeAssociation.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.