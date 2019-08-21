Enable Injections enters into strategic partnership with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

Enable's innovative on-body infusor, the enFuse™, enables patients to potentially self-administer treatments outside of the clinical setting

CINCINNATI, OH--August 21, 2019-Enable Injections, Inc. (Enable), a company developing and manufacturing investigational wearable infusion devices for combination products, today announced it has entered into a development agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The enFuseTM, under development by Enable, will enable patient-administered subcutaneous delivery of high-volume therapeutics.

This Enable and Genentech partnership includes the potential for multiple molecule development programs incorporating long-term manufacturing and supply arrangements.

The Enable enFuse is an on-body drug delivery platform with a drug transfer system compatible with standard syringes or vial container formats. The wearable enFuse platform is being developed for subcutaneous administration of large-volumes potentially ranging up to 50 mL. Designed for ease of use, the enFuse has the potential to provide patients and their caregivers an alternative delivery method for subcutaneous administration of parenteral therapies outside of a clinical setting.

"Enable Injections is pleased to partner with Genentech in its focus on delivering patient-focused solutions," said Michael D. Hooven, Enable Injections Founder, President and CEO. "With the enFuse paired to deliver selected subcutaneous therapeutics, it can potentially benefit patients worldwide."

###

About Enable Injections