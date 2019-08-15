Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) vol 4, issue 2 publishes

Beijing, 06 August 2019: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 4 Issue 2. This issue is a general issue with a wide variety of papers by authors from the US, Asia and Europe. This is also the first issue with new Editor in Chief Jianzeng Dong who will be working as joint Editor in Chief with C Richard Conti.

Papers in the issue are as follows:

REVIEW

Jayasheel O. Eshcol and Adnan K. Chhatriwalla.

Selective Coronary Angiography Following Cardiac Arrest

RESEARCH PAPER

Qing Zhu, Shasha Liu, Mulalibieke Heizhati, Xiaoguang Yao, Menghui Wang, Qin Luo, Lei Wang, Delian Zhang, Guijuan Chang, and Nanfang Li.

Systemic Vasculitis: An Important and Underestimated Cause of Malignant Hypertension

REVIEWS

C. Richard Conti

What to Do with Epicardial Coronary Artery Abnormalities That do not Result in Myocardial Ischemia?

Keng Tat Koh, Asri Said, Khaw Chee Sin, Oon Yen Yee, Erwin Mulia, Tan Chen Ting, Francis Shu Eng Pbeng , Ho Kian Hui, Voon Chi Yen, Cham Yee Ling, Khiew Ning Zan, Nor Hanim Mohd Amin, Alan Fong Yean Yip, and Ong Tiong Kiam.

Predictive Value of Resting Pd/Pa for Fractional Flow Reserve Assessed with Monorail Pressure Microcatheter in Real-World Practice

C. Richard Conti, Jamie. B Conti, and Jeff Plasschaert.

Cardiac Rehabilitation: Preliminary Results

Xiaoyu Zheng, Qingyao Liao, Yue Wang, Hua Li, Xiaodong Wang, Yaohui Wang, Wentao Wu, Junlin Wang, Ling Xiao, and Jing Huang.

Ultrasound: The Potential Power for Cardiovascular Disease Therapy (http://ow. ly/ LXXH30pllby )

Ömer ?at?ro?lu, Murtaza Emre Durako?lugil, Hüseyin Avni Uydu, Hakan Duman, Mustafa Çetin, Yüksel Çiçek, and Turan Erdo?an.

The Relationship Between Mean Platelet Volume and In-Hospital Mortality in Geriatric Patients with ST Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction Who Underwent Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

CASE REPORTS

Andreas Seitz, Sophie Schäfer, Maik Backes, Heiko Mahrholdt, and Peter Ong.

Giant Aneurysm of a Coronary-Pulmonary Artery Fistula: A Rare Cause of a Diastolic Murmur

Steven J. Ross, Sahil Prasada, Hassan Ashraf, David Wymer, and C. Richard Conti.

Superior Vena Cava Occlusion as a Complication of Transvenous Cardiac Device Implantation: A Case Report and Brief Review

